Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources officials will provide information on operational updates, current endeavors and future plans at Laurel Hill State Park, Kooser State Park and Laurel Ridge State Park during a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will be held at the Lakeside Lodge at Scenic View at Laurel Hill State Park.
Park staff will be on hand to discuss visitor services, resource management and program offerings.
There will be an opportunity to ask questions and offer comments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.