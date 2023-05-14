STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese Office of Vocations will sponsor a Day of Discernment for men open to a vocation to the priesthood from 2 to 6 p.m. May 31 at Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College.
The event will give participants an opportunity to meet and interact with priests of the diocese and a diocesan seminarian.
There also will be prayer, fellowship and a meal.
The event is open to men of high school age or older.
To register, call 814-317-2681 or email vocations@dioceseaj.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.