HARRISBURG, Pa. – New Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said fairness, justice and prosperity inspired him and Gov. Josh Shapiro to run together, and he promised residents of Pennsylvania that they would follow through.
Davis, the commonwealth’s 35th lieutenant governor and the first Black person to hold the position, was sworn in Tuesday morning in the Senate chambers at the state Capitol.
“We won’t let you down as the next governor and lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania,” he said. “Now, let’s work.”
Davis recognized his parents, a union bus driver and a hairdresser, during his speech. He told of how violence in his neighborhood outside Pittsburgh inspired him to attend a city council meeting for the first time.
Davis said he’s blessed to be “the first African-American to ever hold this office.” He paid tribute to those who came before him, including the late state Rep. K. Leroy Irvis, the first Black speaker of the state House, and the late Robert N.C. Nix Jr., the first Black chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The lieutenant governor, like the governor, serves a four-year term and is limited to two terms. The office-holder presides over the 50-member Senate, holding a tie-breaking vote, and is the first in line in the succession plan for the office of governor.
Davis fills the position most recently held by John Fetterman, who was elected last fall to the U.S. Senate.
Davis was the state representative for the 35th Legislative District in Allegheny County from 2018 through 2022, resigning in December before taking over as lieutenant governor. He was also the first Black man to hold that position, according to his online biography.
