DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Tabitha Studer realized children are not growing up the way her generation did.
There are so many opportunities and organized activities, but she thought kids are not getting time to just play.
After reading about the importance of play in child development, the mother of six decided to share her knowledge and her family’s Davidsville property with other moms.
She launched Studerbabies Farm and Free Play in early June, offering families a place to bring their young children for lightly supervised play. It features an activities area with a sand pile, a gravel pile and playhouse, and a “farm” area with three goats and an assortment of chickens and ducks.
“Inspired by natural child development through free play, interaction with nature and giving kids space and time to explore, our hope is to inspire families to slow down, connect, and give kids a wildhood childhood,” the Studerbabies Facebook page says.
Studer is a teacher at North Star High School, but took the 2021-2022 school year off to spend more time with her own children: Greyson, 12; Gemma, 10; Violet, 7; Rustin 6; Redland, 2; and Olive, 1.
“I’d spend most of the time outside with my own children and I just saw how great they were doing,” she said. “They were thriving, playing and growing muscles. I thought, ‘What if we could just invite other kids over to do the same kind of thing – just play outside?’ ”
Studerbabies was inspired by her own childhood memories.
“When you think back to your childhood, you think of these moments when you were outside and you were silly and you were dirty and you were sweaty and tired,” Studer said. “Those are the moments that you recall as the best moments.”
Although she doesn’t consider Studerbabies an actual business, there is a $5 charge for each child. A snack is included.
The first events were twice-a-week free play sessions, weather permitting, through the month of June. July featured special events, including a teddy bear picnic, a Barbie day and a toy truck day. Studer said the special events were developed for the parents.
“The events were a really nice thing because they gave parents an idea what was happening,” she said.
During the teddy bear picnic, for example, kids played together with their bears for a while and then fell into free play at the activities area.
“Sometimes it’s difficult for the parents – the adults – to have the mindset that there is no topic,” she said. “The kids just are playing. There’s very little rules, other than not hurting others. If you want to throw rocks at that tree, go for it.”
The last scheduled event is tummy time from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday. Designed for babies and their parents, Studer said it will include tips on how to let the baby lead in play.
The Kidshealth.org website says, “Tummy time is laying babies on their stomachs for brief periods while they’re awake. It’s an important way to help babies strengthen their neck and shoulder muscles, and improve motor skills.”
Studer said she is still working on an August schedule, trying to find time slots while preparing her children and herself to go back to school.
Events and other information are posted on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Studerbabiesfarm. Those interested can contact Studer through the Facebook page or by calling 814-241-3008.
“I hope to continue,” she said. “It’s like a carefree childhood experience that I want to preserve for our kids growing up now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.