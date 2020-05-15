Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe early. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe early. Low 59F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.