A Davidsville woman will appear in Cambria County court after Johnstown police said they found her unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle with three children inside.
Shanna Rhea Zahorchak, 39, of the 300 block of North Main Street, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, police allege they found Zahorchak in a white Jeep that was parked at Sheetz on Central Avenue in Moxham at 3 p.m. May 2.
Police said the engine was running with the key in the ignition. They found an open container of a malt beverage inside the vehicle and three children in the backseat, the complaint said.
Zahorchak was taken by 7th Ward Ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for a blood test. The children are in the care of family members, police said.
Zahorchak was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Her bond was modified to $25,000 unsecured. Zahorchak was ordered to undergo counseling.
