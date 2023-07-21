David Mastovich

Every brand has a story – a narrative that seeps into every interaction, every strategy, every decision.
This narrative, composed of both words and visuals, is an embodiment of the company’s ethos, mission, and vision. It reflects not just what the brand does, but why it exists and who it is. It all starts with a logo.
Recently, Burger King unveiled a new logo that ties back to an old version. The new design, while reminiscent of their classic 1969-99 logo, speaks to their evolved strategy, reflecting their commitment to food quality, digital-first customer experiences, and nostalgia.
Like Burger King, the name and logo of MASSolutions are deeply intertwined with our story, philosophy, and the values we hold dear.
A tale of authenticity, creativity and friendship began as my brother Mike, the longtime Tribune-Democrat sports writer, and I decided to create and sell comic books with our childhood friend Mike Mino when the three of us were in middle school in Franklin Borough.
Little did we know this was the early inklings of a marketing revolution that was to come.
As we matured, the three of us continued to create and work together. My brother Mike went on to a hall of fame career in sports writing and was a sounding board for me throughout my career. Mike Mino thrived as a creative director and the owner of his own visual design firm. He also worked with me at every stop along my career in senior marketing leadership roles.
Our shared interests and experiences played a part after I created MASSolutions, a growth marketing agency grounded in honesty, transparency, and a no-nonsense approach to marketing – what we like to call “No BS Marketing.”
When it came to branding, who better to entrust than Mike Mino, the artistic mastermind who was an integral part of those childhood adventures and later worked with me on UPMC’s storytelling. His vision for the logo captured the essence of the brand.
The bold “MAS” letters represented the driving force behind our work and tied back to my last name. The mighty, glowing “S” from Solutions signified a light bulb of ideas going off to help our clients grow.
Burger King felt the need to adapt because the logo appeared dated and tied to the ’90s. The sleek look of the MASSolutions logo design makes it timeless.
The logo is not just a design.
It’s a symbol of our shared values, the testament to our commitment to authenticity and result-driven growth marketing strategies and campaigns.
Similarly, Burger King’s logo change is more than just a refresh of an image. It is an embodiment of their evolving strategy. The new logo harks back to their earlier design yet no longer looks dated to the ’90s. Instead, it instills a sense of nostalgia while aligning with their commitment to improve food quality and focus on digital experiences.
What the Burger King and MASSolutions stories tell us is that our words and visuals are integral to our brand. They aren’t just logos or taglines. They’re narratives, symbols of what we stand for and aim to achieve. They reflect our goals and most importantly, our “why.”
The lesson for leaders is simple yet profound. Don’t just check off the box that you have a logo or a tagline. Create a narrative that speaks to your brand’s heart. Allow your visuals and words to tell your story. Reflect your values, your mission, your vision in everything you do.
Just as MASSolutions embraces the legacy of childhood adventures and honesty in every client engagement, your brand should resonate with your own unique story. Just as Burger King’s logo reflects its customer-centric and quality- focused evolution, your visuals should mirror your brand’s journey and its future.
Your brand is your story. It’s a commitment. It’s your “why” transformed into a visual and verbal narrative that engages, inspires, and connects. So tell that story. Share your “why.” Create your unique narrative, and let your brand be the beacon that guides your journey in the marketplace.
Author and marketing trailblazer Dave Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the No BS Marketing podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.” His blog, Light Reading, has been featured in over 100 media outlets with readership of more than 1 million.
