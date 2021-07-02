Insight is currency. When you gain insights, you can solve problems, and that results in currency.
When you think about why we work, each of us in our career is really solving a problem or two or 10.
When you use insights to figure out creative ways to solve problems, you become more valuable, and your company does too.
Typically, we gain insight that we can use to solve problems either for our companies or for ourselves in our personal lives when we work in a field and become an expert in that discipline.
We do the same thing again and again, and we learn and hone our skills.
We become adept at looking into our industry. We might study it, read about it, analyze statistics, look for trends that help us gain insight.
The second major way to gain insight is through marketing intel. Ask open-ended questions, listen and track what you hear or see so you see what the trends are.
You hear the word “trends” multiple times. That’s a key word that ties to insight.
Insight is currency because it buys you time. How does insight buy you time? It does if you’re asking open-ended questions of your key target audiences; of your current customers; prospective customers; employees; referral sources; or centers of influence.
If you’re asking open-ended questions of your key target audiences, and if you can shut up and listen and spot some commonalities in the answers, you’re going to be better at solving problems. You’re going to be better at telling stories to solve your storytelling challenges.
Most problems are storytelling challenges. Most problems that we have in life can be resolved at least partially by telling the story and communicating effectively and listening.
Insights buy you time because they give you information to help you to understand and communicate.
Insights also earn you respect, which is another reason why insight is currency. If you show the people that are most important to you – your key target audiences – that you listen and you share empathy with them and you care, then you earn their respect.
Earning respect makes you more relatable. When you’re relatable, you build relationships, and relationships lead to trust.
The third way that insight is currency is that you are able to get a payoff with results.
The more information and insight that you have, the more you ask open-ended questions, the more you listen, the more you empathize, you’re going to get a payoff with results.
Your storytelling is going to be stronger. Your leadership is going to be stronger. Your communication is going to be stronger.
All of this is why insight is currency.
I’ve found that many people won’t invest the time and money to gather the insight through feedback, through asking open-ended questions that might even make you uncomfortable, worried about what the answers will be, listening to the answers, tracking them and seeing what commonalities come from that.
We’re in a world now that has so many quantifiable metrics tied to everything related to digital, which can be fantastic. But insights are gleaned from doing that marketing intel.
Really, what we do in the workplace is solve problems, and the more creative we can get to finding solutions to people’s problems, the more valuable we become individually and the more valuable our companies become.
Insight is currency because it provides you the knowledge and experience to find creative solutions to your target audience’s problems.
Author and marketing trailblazer Dave Mastovich has helped companies transform their messaging and improve their marketing ROI for decades. He’s founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the No BS Marketing podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.” His blog, Light Reading, has been featured in over 50 media outlets with readership of more than 1 million.
