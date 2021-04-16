David Mastovich

You’ve all heard, read or watched stories about the COVID-19 vaccine. Some of you might have been vaccinated.
The subject of the COVID-19 vaccine generates social media chatter, discussions and debates.
Well, some members of the University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences team conducted research about social media campaigns around the vaccine issue and published their findings in the journal Vaccine.
Lead author Beth Hoffman, a doctoral student at Pitt’s Graduate School of Public Health, outlined five guidelines around how to communicate about vaccines.
Before we dig into the findings, let’s walk through why the study was conducted in the first place and how it ties back to “No BS Storytelling.”
Back in 2019 and 2020, social media campaigns were launched to oppose the vaccine. When some health care clinicians were threatened, social media personality Zubin Damania, known as ZDoggMD, called on health care professionals and vaccine advocates to speak out in support of vaccines using the hashtag DoctorsSpeakUp on March 5, 2020.
This is where it gets interesting and shows the power of storytelling regardless of your views on the vaccine.
Hoffman and the Pitt research team collected publicly available tweets with the #DoctorsSpeakUp posted on March 5, 2020. It amounted to a total of 106,275 tweets, of which 19,332 were original.
The researchers studied a random sampling of tweets, looking at the type of account it came from, whether it was pro- or anti-vaccine and whether the tweet gave a personal narrative or made statements about research or both.
They found that 78.9% of the tweets were anti-vaccine, despite the event being organized as pro-vaccine.
Get this: Only 5.4% of the tweets came from bots or automated accounts, which is a low amount based on past studies.
Hoffman and her team took this info and created guidelines for future pro-vaccine events, but really these tips are tied to leveraging the power of storytelling:
n Share personal narratives, cite research and leverage partnerships. My Seinfeld storytelling approach has three parts. One is that stories are about people. That’s what these two guidelines are saying, too.
n Maximize inclusivity: In other words, make it about them ... another “No BS Storytelling” mantra.
n Share a list of suggested tweets and train event participants. Take the time to plan. Map out your content. Do “pre, during and post event” storytelling.
The anti-vaccine group leveraged the power of storytelling. They were a much smaller group, estimated in the 20% of the population range, but overcame that by having a storytelling plan and working it.
They knew that they could spread their story on social media and mobilize their supporters on the day of the vaccine event.
Storytelling is the one tool that has been passed down from generation to generation, regardless of culture. It’s how we educate and motivate.
Leveraging its power is a must for effective leadership and communication.
