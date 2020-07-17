David Mastovich

I’ve often wondered about my content produced years ago and ask myself, “Does it still have legs? Could it still be relevant today?”
Ten years ago, I wrote about NBA great LeBron James and “The Decision.”
I addressed the then controversial subject a decade ago in my book “Get Where You Want To Go How to Achieve Personal Professional Growth Through Marketing, Selling and Storytelling.”
The headline in the book read “Why ‘Decision’ Resulted in Bad PR for LeBron.” The column also ran in The Tribune-Democrat on July 14, 2010.
Back then, I noted how then-Cleveland Cavaliers star James made his primetime announcement that he was going to sign with the star-heavy Miami Heat.
“Here are five reasons why the live ESPN special titled ‘The Decision’ went bad,” I wrote in the 2010 column.
I talked about how the sports world soon would move onto the next overhyped, manufactured media extravaganza.
Flash forward, and now you’re seeing features and shows on ESPN and other
places talking about how the James move became the first of these overhyped manufactory media events focusing on a player deciding where they’re going to go and turning it into a sweepstakes.
James should be given credit for doing a lot of things right throughout a championship career. I’m not here to just be critical of the decision, because him making that choice shifted the power structure. We’re seeing it today more and more moving to the side of the players.
And I think it’s a good thing because the structure was powered for the owners for the first 50 years or so of the league.
Where we have to get to is probably a better balance, maybe over the next five to 10 years, because now you do lose some of the value as the players are gathering to play. And there’s not as much team atmosphere and as much loyalty from a fan standpoint.
Back in the column a decade ago, the emphasis was on five reasons why the decision went awry.
First, James kept saying he had done so much for the city (Cleveland) and the team (Cavaliers) the past seven years prior to the decision.
Well, this is probably true, but it probably was inappropriate to mention during his announcement. I said and wrote that this was not the time that you say, “I’ve done so much for the city.”
And the point is, James was at a maturity level much different than he is today. He matured differently as a person, as a messaging person, as a storytelling person and a business person.
So, he was young and he grew.
Back then, I believed he had just jilted Cleveland’s fans, owner, players and actually the entire region. They don’t care about what he says he did for them in the past.
Also, James kept referring to himself as James throughout the made-for-TV event.
It bugs me when people go third person, and he went third person multiple times that night. Another point, I made back in 2010 was about how James used the Boys and Girls clubs as a backdrop in an attempt to score goodwill points. It would have been better to incorporate the kids a little bit instead of having them sit far away while pretending to be interested. And while you’re at it, splurge for a nicer banner for them, too.
This is something that would never happen again with James.
First of all, he would have incorporated the kids much more. He’d have been much more strategic in how the visuals were. But most importantly, that night I talked, texted and Tweeted about how that banner resembled about as cheap of a banner as you could get.
Since the owner of the team James had played on for those seven years has a millionaire’s ego, it might have been appropriate to inform him before the official announcement. Better to let the owner in on the decision so he doesn’t have to hear about the breakup along with millions of others on television.
Since then, those two men made up, but controversy surrounded this part of the story in the aftermath of the decision. The owner even placed a full-page newspaper ad addressing the matter.
I understood James wanted to try to keep the decision secret. But some prior notice would have been appropriate.
Most people believed James was leaving Cleveland. I remember as a dad, my sons, who are NBA fans, asking, “You think he’s staying?”
I said, “We just don’t know,” because I didn’t want to burst their bubbles.
But I knew in my gut. And Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert probably knew.
Finally, when you decide to have a contrived show to promote your decision, at least pretend that you’re comfortable with it. James looked unsure of himself in 2010.
All the more reason to announce the move in a more subdued, straightforward manner, which is what he did when he announced his decision to return to Cleveland years later.
This time, it was very heartfelt, very subdued. There was less of an “all eyes are on me” feel but all eyes still ended up being on James. He’s that great of a player.
He learned from the 2010 experience. It was evident again when he went to the Lakers after leaving Cleveland for a second time.
James did it in a much more professional, subdued, straightforward manner.
Ultimately, James has had an incredible career and he’s done a lot of the right things to help his community and to help the league. And he seems to be a pretty good guy.
David Mastovich is founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the “No BS Marketing” podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.”
