David Mastovich

I’ve been in the trenches with hundreds of sales teams wrestling with call reluctance, that crippling fear of making that next big sales call.
As CEO of MASSolutions, my mission is to help people move past these barriers. But what about a barrier less spoken about, yet just as prevalent?
Let’s talk about the marketer’s equivalent of call reluctance – content reluctance.
Content reluctance is a term I’ve introduced to describe the anxiety and hesitation that marketers often experience when tasked with generating and distributing content. This unsettling phenomenon has become increasingly common in today’s digital era when every brand and every marketer is under pressure to create and maintain a strong online presence.
I know the feeling, too, because I grapple with content reluctance myself from time to time.
What causes content reluctance? For some, it’s the fear of putting themselves out there and being judged by others.
Some worry that their content won’t be good enough or that they’ll make a mistake that lives online forever. Others may simply lack the confidence to create and share content, feeling like they don’t have anything valuable to say.
No matter the reason, content reluctance can be a real roadblock to your personal brand and your company’s marketing. Absent quality content, attracting potential customers and nurturing a loyal customer base becomes a tough hill to climb. Brands that succumb to content reluctance run the risk of trailing behind competitors, losing out on promising leads and opportunities.
Yet just as with call reluctance, there’s light at the end of the content reluctance tunnel. Overcoming this hurdle is within reach with the right dose of persistence and practice.
Here are a few pointers for leaders and marketers to help shatter the shackles of content reluctance:
• Talk to yourself: When the idea of creating content seems daunting, start talking about what you want to say. Record yourself. This way, you have the initial draft to build upon, and you can write like you speak, resulting in more authentic content.
• Think in chunks: Begin with a quick outline of key areas to cover and start with one of those chunks of content. You’ll gain confidence as you finish each manageable chunk.
• Focus on your tribe: Remember, your content is about delivering value to your niche audience, not about showcasing yourself. Drill down to a narrow target audience, then dive into their needs and interests to create content that resonates with them.
• Feedback is your friend: Don’t hesitate to ask for feedback. Constructive insights can be powerful tools for improving your content and growing your confidence.
Face content reluctance head-on to take your content and marketing to the next level.
