David Mastovich

As a lifelong sports fan, I can tell you that the NBA’s Lakers-Warriors playoff series has provided viewers with at least one, perhaps even more, instant classic matchups.
But as a marketer and storyteller, I believe the games between LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers and Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors also showcased the power of storytelling in sports.
First, let’s talk about the backstory. James, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, was facing Curry, another all-time great and contemporary rival of James. These two players have a history of playoff battles and intense matchups, which only adds to the drama and excitement.
Each player is so well-known and respected that often their surnames aren’t really necessary. Fans, media members, television and digital audiences, other players and coaches only have to say LeBron or Steph, just like they did when Michael, Magic, Larry and Kobe played before them.
But it’s not just about the individual players – it’s also about the teams they represent. The Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports, with a legacy of winning and excellence. The Warriors, while not quite as historic, have built a modern dynasty with a style of play that has changed the game of basketball.
All of these elements – the players, the teams, the history – come together to create a compelling narrative for fans to follow. It’s not just about the technical aspects of the game, but also the emotional and psychological elements that make sports so captivating.
But it’s not just about the game itself – it’s also about how the story is told. The media coverage leading up to the game, the commentary from experts and analysts, the social media buzz – all of these elements play a role in shaping the narrative around the matchup.
As a marketer and storyteller, I know the power of a compelling narrative. Whether it’s in sports, business or any other field, the ability to tell a story that captures people’s attention and emotions is crucial. And the Lakers-Warriors matchup is a prime example of how storytelling can enhance the experience of watching sports.
• Each story has a big idea that we can relate to: One example before and early in the series was: Will James beat Curry this time?
• Focus on your target audience: The NBA has a variety of storytelling channels and storytellers to reach and engage multiple target audiences. The stories are tailored so each group feels a connection.
• Leverage insights: Find out what your target audience thinks and feels then build your story around those insights.
As the NBA playoffs continue, I encourage you to pay attention to the stories being told around each game and each matchup. You can enjoy the storytelling and think of how you might leverage the power of storytelling for your personal or company brand.
