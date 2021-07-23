David Mastovich

A few main storylines were evident as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals this week, giving the Bucks their first championship since 1971.
Chris Paul, the 36-year-old point guard for the Phoenix Suns, who has come so close many times and not been able to win it all, provided one prominent storyline. Paul is a Hall of Fame player and, some say, the second or third greatest point guard of all time in the NBA.
The other storyline was Giannis Antetokounmpo, the young Buck, pun intended, who has won the NBA MVP Award a couple of times and is the league’s rising star. Giannis hadn’t won a championship either.
And, of course, the city of Milwaukee not having the champion since 1971 couldn’t be ignored.
Giannis and the Bucks came through to win, but that’s not the subject of this column.
Instead, this is about how we, as humans, love stories because we want to relate.
This may be applied to business, leadership and life in general.
Those NBA storylines had many of us relating to one of these two teams.
The same thing happens with the Super Bowl every year. It happens with any major sporting event. It happens in our movies, our TV shows, the music we listen to. We want to relate to the stories being told.
Here’s the thing: You consume content based on the storylines, based on who you relate to. You want to cheer or root for someone and against someone else, even in a series or a show that you watch again and again.
You begin to look at the characters. The fake reality TV proves this point. Whether it’s the “Real Housewives” or “Big Brother” or “The Bachelor,” you begin to root for certain people and you root against other people because you relate to them.
In your career, though, you often miss opportunities to tell the story about you or your company in the same way.
We learn from these stories and the lessons they teach us. It’s how we get motivated.
Cognitive psychologists say that we begin to form stories in many of our interactions throughout our daily lives. Why wouldn’t we take advantage of this in our career? Why wouldn’t you take the time to build your authentic story based on one big idea and have supporting storytelling pillars, anecdotes and analogies that help to convey the big parts of that story that all tie back to the common theme?
Once you form the big idea of what your storytelling is going to be, then you need to use the storytelling pillars to support that big idea. Those are anecdotes, analogies, statistics, memorable quotes, things that get the word out there to tie back to that overarching theme.
You can do this for any storytelling challenge you have, and trust me, most of our challenges in the workplace can be resolved through communication.
Effective communication requires storytelling, and storytelling requires anecdotes and analogies. Storytelling requires a big idea for each situation. Storytelling requires supporting pillars, using anecdotes, analogies, quotes, stats to make the point.
Throughout your day, your week, your month and your quarter – throughout your year in the workplace, throughout your career – you have an opportunity, and that opportunity is to leverage the power of storytelling in the same way that all those sports leagues do, the same way that the networks do, the same way that Hollywood does, the same way that musicians do with music.
In your personal life, you’re continually gravitating toward people, toward characters, toward stories that are told in a compelling way. Yet in your career, you’re barely scratching the surface when it comes to leveraging the power of storytelling.
Today is a good day for you to begin to tell stories in the same way that stories captivate you. You can build stories to have customers, prospects and teammates root for you.
You can have stories that have those same people relate to you, just like you related either to the Milwaukee Bucks or the Phoenix Suns. Or in the NFL, you related to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year.
We want that for your customers, your prospects, your teammates, your centers of influence. Commit today to better leverage the power of storytelling in your career.
Author and marketing trailblazer Dave Mastovich has helped companies transform their messaging and improve their Marketing ROI for decades. He’s founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the No BS Marketing podcast and author of the book Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling. His blog, Light Reading, has been featured in over 50 media outlets with readership of more than 1 million.
