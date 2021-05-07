David Mastovich

Everyone wants to get the most value out of anything they buy. Anything we spend money on. That also applies to marketing for you and your company.
How do you evaluate the ways to get the most value? How do you measure the value of marketing?
There are four marketing value drivers, and many people don’t think about all four of them, and they bundle a couple of them. Many people don’t realize what’s actually involved with each of these four.
And that’s okay, because it’s common in the marketing field for marketers to not fully understand the four marketing value drivers.
Strategy
Strategy is a word that people are sensitive about. That entrepreneur who founded the company knows that they know strategy. The CEO and CFO of a large company know that they know strategy.
So, people get sensitive when you say we’re going to help with strategy.
But marketing strategy involves the entire customer experience as well as the behavioral science driving the creative art.
Developing a creative message is not marketing strategy. Coming up with the idea for a tactical campaign through digital marketing is not marketing strategy.
Marketing strategy is about understanding the customer through behavioral science of marketing intel. Marketing research does not have to be quantitative and a huge investment that takes long time.
You can use qualitative market research, marketing intel, to gather your insights and trends about the target markets. These target markets must be understood differently than just a persona of that target market.
You have to really drill down that segment – look at multiple variables. Three variables are where most people stop. They usually say, “We’re trying to reach women, 35 to 45 years old, that are from these zip codes.”
Really, you want to get to five or even six variables.
Understand the distribution, the placement of where the product is going, or the service being done and how it’s being done. How the customer’s actually buying.
Creative
The second marketing value driver is the creative aspect. A couple of important things about creative. Just about any graphic designer will make a design look better. Just about any video person will make a video look pretty. Just about any writer will write something better than a non-writer.
I want to be clear that, that’s not creative value. The creative value marketing driver is when that creative is driven by that behavioral science, and when it takes into account that target market and how best to reach, influence, connect and engage with the target market.
And how we’re going to use the price, and how we’re going to use the competitive advantage, and how we’re going to dig deep for stories that people might’ve thought was nothing at the company, but are actually something. Because what you think is nothing, is actually something to many of your customers.
Execution
The third marketing value driver is the execution. This is not to be confused with just developing a creative tactic or creative message or creative design. This is the execution of the entire project.
And that takes project management. It takes using things such as the sprint methodology, so we can overcome this negative perception that marketing, both internal and external, doesn’t get things done on time and on budget.
It’s got to be clear execution.
That’s why we call it a CPM, a person who is a client and project manager. So, they’re managing the client relationship.
They’re managing the project. They’re making sure that the project gets done, that we get it executed on time and on budget.
Tracking and tweaking
The fourth marketing value driver is tied to the tweaking and testing and tracking. So, the tracking and tweaking is looking at what’s happening, what’s working and what’s not.
It’s not as simple as just looking at a report. I’ve seen this happen where I get a client that will tell me, “I’m frustrated. I got this 22-page report about what’s going on with our digital, and I don’t know what to do with it.”
Tracking and tweaking involves having the expertise to understand what’s happening with that target market, and to understand what’s happening with that spend and what that result means. Because there are strategic marketing KPIs and there are tactical marketing metrics.
Strategic marketing KPIs, such as your lifetime customer value, customer acquisition cost, the ratio of those two and PS scores, things like that are strategic marketing KPIs tied to your gross margin and your break-even analysis.
Leaders want to know about strategic marketing KPIs. Tactical marketing metrics are valuable and are important, such as bounce rate and other items on the digital side, and all these things, such as impressions and so forth, the likes and shares that we as marketers care about, those tactical marketing metrics, are important.
They should be looked at, but they need to be rolled up into strategic marketing KPIs, and you need to have that understanding and that experience and expertise, so that your tracking and tweaking is much more meaningful.
