David Mastovich

At a recent meeting with a prospective new client, one of the four people there said, “I don’t want to just make it look pretty.”
I chuckled because loyal followers of my No BS Marketing approach know I often use this phrase.
The conversation continued as the potential client said, “I’m sick of whenever we have someone that comes in, and they immediately start spouting off what they want to do and how they’re going to do it for us, and it typically involves making things look pretty.”
The other person at this meeting chimed in and said, “Yeah, when I worked on the corporate side, the same thing would happen. A lot of people would come to us and say, ‘Make this look better. Make this look pretty. Clean this up.’ ”
As I’ve said and written many times before, the above example sheds a light on what I call BS Marketing, which is the opposite of our No BS Marketing approach.
There are four essential types of growth for world-changing companies.
What if we applied that to all of us who want to change the world?
The first is top-line growth.
It’s good if your marketing team – both internally and the external strategic partners, the agencies, the firms that you work with – think in terms of top-line growth or increased sales.
But there’s a flip side when that gets focused on too much.
I had one guy who had an example of how a home medical equipment company assessed whether the customer needed a respirator, checked to learn if you had sleep apnea, and so forth.
That company had only been getting 25 sales a month, and within 100 days, we helped them get to 50 sales a month.
This prospect wanted us to sell more of his oxygen-related products.
“All I’m worried about is selling more oxygen,” this customer said, even though his business also sold other essential products.
Marketing isn’t just about top-line growth. It’s not about making something look pretty. It’s not about cleaning something up, and it’s not 100% about top-line growth, revenue growth, sales growth.
Some people will say, “What are you talking about? That’s all that it’s about.”
No, it isn’t.
You also should be cognizant of how that company makes money. What is their gross margin? What’s their goal for a net profit margin? How are they doing that? What service line makes money the most? Who are their customers? How can we adjust our storytelling, not only to increase sales, but also to increase the better kind of sales?
There’s also bottom-line growth for that organization. If you really want to be that game-changing, world-changing company – or at least emulate that world-changing company – you as a marketer need to be thinking about both top- and bottom-line growth.
The No BS approach to top-line and bottom-line growth relies on the customer thinking about both aspects. You’re putting proper context, you’re having conversations, you’re using strategic marketing KPIs, rather than just tactical marketing metrics.
You also need to be focused on your people, and there has to be professional growth, which is the third essential type of growth.
Your team members get better at the skill you’ve hired them to do. They grow as people, how they think, how they organize themselves, how they prioritize the confidence they have, their growth personally of their view of the world, and how they can be better and more self-confident.
Personal growth is when you’re helping someone to be their best self. You’re helping them to understand themselves stronger through something with a science to it such as the predictive index, which helps to understand what energizes and what drains them.
It’s helping them with how they prioritize their day so they have a proper amount of time to recharge so they’re energized.
Now, the reality is, those four central types of growth that world-changing companies push and have as a part of their culture aren’t intentionally done by many companies or people.
I want to be in touch about my company, looking at top-line growth, bottom-line growth, professional growth for team members, and personal growth for your employees and team members.
You might ask, “Why does it matter? What does it mean to me?”
What it means to you is recruiting, retention and results, the productivity of your team. All three of those are impacted by professional growth and personal growth. If you aren’t helping your team members to grow personally and professionally on a regular basis, you’re getting less productivity from them.
