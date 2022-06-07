Dave Sutor

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Francis William Joseph Sutor is officially a Greater Johnstown High School graduate.
His diploma was posthumously bestowed during a brief ceremony at a school board meeting on Tuesday.
Frank – “Dad” to yours truly – would have graduated in the mid-1940s, but instead he left school early to join the Navy during World War II. And now he is the latest recipient of a diploma from Greater Johnstown through its program to recognize students who stopped their educations to serve their country in the military.
Records show he spent seven years in the Navy and reserves. Away from the service, he worked as a butcher and salesman, spending time with both Armour & Co. and Morris Paper Co., and enjoyed watching baseball and football, talking politics and history, swimming, dancing, reading, cooking, playing cards and golf, shooting pool, taking jewelry classes as a young man, bowling, cracking jokes and being a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church.
Most important were his friends and family.
Frank was a husband to Margaret (Fatula) Sutor; father to Phyllis (married to Glenn Hajnos), Patricia (married to John Taylor) and David; grandfather to Amanda Hajnos (married to Chris Zeh), Adam Hajnos (engaged to Erika Friedlander) and Eric Taylor; brother to Joseph, Anna, Anthony, Helen Karas, Mary Fisher and Dorothy Tripoli; and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also now the namesake to an almost 2-year-old great-grandson he never met, but who carries on his spirit – Carson Francis Zeh – and there is a great-granddaughter on the way, who could be born on the day this article is published.
The diploma program is open to any person who did not graduate from Greater Johnstown due to joining the military.
All the individual or a loved one needs to do is contact the school district (814-533-5670) or the Conemaugh Valley Veterans (webmaster@cvvets.org) to begin the process. Also, basic military records can be obtained from Cambria County’s recorder of deeds or veteran services offices, or from the National Archives online database at archives.gov/veterans.
A handful of people have gone through the process of acquiring retroactive diplomas in recent years.
“It really is a program to recognize the men and women who gave up their education to serve,” Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. “We recognize how valuable that education that they received during their service actually was, and the education beyond the classroom and the value to that.”
Personally, I would like to thank Arcurio and Josh Hauser, a local veterans advocate, for their help in getting this recognition for my dad. Arcurio walked me through the school district’s process. Hauser, as a favor, searched for the discharge papers that helped fill in some gaps to the story of a man who never talked much about his military service.
There were snippets shared about being a cook, often getting seasick, hitchhiking in his uniform, once waiting for hours for Ted Williams to show up for a baseball exhibition and his reaction to receiving a letter informing him of his reactivation for what became stateside service during the Korean War era. And, for the rest of his life, Frank kept a single wartime Philippines “victory” peso that still exists today.
Born on Dec. 10, 1926 to his parents, Joseph and Anna Sutor, living in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood, Frank reached the rank of petty officer third class sometime in 1944, according to military records.
The honorable discharge papers show that he completed two years of high school, so there was no senior photo of Frank in any yearbook from around the time he would have graduated, although there are portraits of his sister Dorothy (Class of 1943) and brother Anthony (1946).
But our family does have diplomas commemorating his graduations from St. Stephen School (eighth grade) in 1941 and Garfield Junior High School in 1943, taking him through the 10th grade, which was the equivalent of two years of high school on the Navy document.
As World War II raged across the globe, the 1943 junior high class motto was “Keep Freedom a Reality; not a Memory.”
He joined the Navy right after attending Garfield. A separate search at archives.gov provided information that his cycle date was in May 1943, which Hauser referred to as the time “when Uncle Sam started paying him to be a sailor.”
And, as many young guys did at the time, it looks like Frank or the recruiter (or maybe both) fibbed a little bit about his age, listing his birthday as exactly one year earlier than it was – he claimed to be born on Dec. 10, 1925, according to his discharge papers from 1952.
“It is incredibly common to see World War II and Korean veteran discharge papers that have the wrong date of birth,” Hauser said. “If it’s noticeable, by, like, a year, I can tell you exactly why. I’m only speculating, but that’s why they did it is because they wanted to serve. They weren’t old enough.”
Frank was one of 16 million Americans to join the military during World War II. Almost all are gone now. Dad died in 1999.
Those of us still here are obligated to keep alive the memory of their sacrifices. To do a little part, we got a high school diploma for Francis William Joseph Sutor, knowing full well that he’d almost certainly never want the attention of even a brief ceremony or an article in the newspaper.
So, with all that said, we love you, Dad, Grandpa, Frank … happy graduation.
