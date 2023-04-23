ISTANBUL, Turkey – There I was in Istanbul, enjoying red wine, a hookah and a few jolts of Turkish coffee.
Less than an hour remained of my 40s.
I’m completely indifferent toward birthdays, even milestone ones, but I found myself wandering around Sultanahmet Square looking for a place to toast a half-century of living.
A short distance away, I noticed a group of people gathered together making a bit of a commotion.
Instinctively drawn to potential absurdity, I walked toward the scene, but there was no chaos, conflict or craziness. Instead, a man in a suit was shaking hands and posing for pictures.
A few people who appeared to be in their 20s monitored the scene, some looking like security, others like underpaid staffers working long, long, long hours. I sensed immediately, despite being in another culture and on another continent, that this was politics.
I asked two guys what was happening. They spoke enough English to understand the question, but not enough to give me a correct answer. Both said it was the president of Turkey. It was not Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I knew that much.
My presence did not go unnoticed, though, as I milled about. A staffer eventually approached me, and in very good English asked – all paraphrased here – “Hello. Can I help? Do you need any information?”
“Yeah, thanks. My name is Dave Sutor. I’m with the ...” Stop, stop, do not introduce yourself as a political reporter here. He does not know The Tribune-Democrat from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, United States. “... Ummm, yeah, I was just walking around. What’s going on here?”
He then explained that the man at the center of attention was candidate Sinan Ogan and, quite confidentially, added that he was going to be the next president of Turkey after the upcoming election. I nodded, said thanks and moved along.
Now, there are certain things I don’t like to do, including documenting my life in photos, introducing myself to people just to say I met somebody, and telling folks what I do in my personal life.
But I shook Ogan’s hand and snapped a picture of him.
And, since I’ve broken those two rules, here’s a recap of what I did during my most recent travels.
I turned 50.
Sat high atop a rooftop terrace as Muslim prayers – both indistinguishable rumblings in the far-off distance and clear, loud words of worship coming from a nearby mosque – blended together into one choir across the city.
Saw the purported staff of Moses.
Got seated at the single travelers’ table on a dinner cruise, where I and four guys from Canada, Spain, Denmark and Ukraine had a heckuva good time and, I think, took the best pictures with the belly dancer of anybody on the boat.
Became hopelessly lost in the maze that is the Grand Bazaar.
Sweated in a steaming-hot Turkish bath sauna.
Then onto Munich.
Raised liter mugs of beer at Hofbrauhaus. Bonded with the boys at a local pub as they endured Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League loss to Manchester City. Swam in an Olympic pool. Felt sadness and horror come over me as I walked through the “Arbeit Macht Frei” (“Work Sets You Free”) gate and stood by the recreated crematorium at Dachau.
Watched the Rathaus-Glockenspiel display.
Saw a street fistfight breakout on a cold, rainy afternoon during a day trip to Innsbruck.
Answered all the questions an American is inevitably asked when traveling abroad about universal health care, the metric system, public transportation, work-to-live compared to live-to-work mentalities, and why we don’t stop people from gunning down our children.
And, if Sinan Ogan’s dream comes true on election day, May 14, then I met the next president of Turkey, too.
