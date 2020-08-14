Have you ever been in a meeting where there’s a discussion, somebody throws out an idea and you subconsciously thought, “Eh, that’s just too simple,” or “Oh, that’s obvious”?
Perhaps you didn’t put as much value into that decision. Then, moments later, maybe a more complex, intricate solution is thrown out, and that one seems more compelling to you.
I think that most of us have.
For years, I’ve sat in meetings and watched the majority of people in the group struggle to see the value in the simpler solution.
And this goes with problem-solving of any kind on the operational side, the customer service side, the marketing side, the messaging and storytelling side.
Robert Kiyosaki, world-renowned and bestselling author, has a quote in one of his books that says, “An intelligent adult often feels it is demeaning to pay attention to simplistic definitions.”
And he’s making the case about how we have our self-limiting beliefs and how we need to think differently and not fight the simpler solution.
We fight the simplistic definition. We fight the simple solution, but simple is better.
That’s why you have cliches such as KISS – Keep It Simple Stupid – and other mantras. Our human tendency is to think that something simple, or something that appears like it was obvious, couldn’t possibly be the big-time solution.
I’ve been in meetings where I presented ideas on how to tell a story and to tell it in a very simple phrase that touched on the strengths and the competitive advantages of that company. I summarized the situation in a concise amount of words.
I could tell in the meetings that there were people that were thinking, “Yeah, but …” They thought it was obvious.
Well, no, it wasn’t obvious because no one had brought up that solution and there’s tremendous value in someone who is able to do that.
We’re OK with this approach in other professions.
What if somebody came to fix our plumbing and they said, “I have a pretty simple solution, we’re going to take this pipe and we’re going to attach it to that pipe.”
Then, another person said, “But we could add four pipes, you could go up around the house and come down, then go back and shoot down and connect those pipes that way.”
We would look at the second plumber and say, “Ah, how about you leave and we work with this other person?”
Yet in anything on the problem-solving side or the storytelling side, the same intelligent adults feel it is demeaning to pay attention to simplistic definitions, simplistic solutions.
What you thought was obvious or simple wasn’t so obvious. Simple is better because we’re trying to explain things with storytelling to our target audiences.
And that means you’re trying to reach a lot of people in most instances. You want to make it better, and you want to make it simple. So simple is better.
The same thing applies with a customer-service/problem-solving solution. If somebody’s customer service center encounters problems, and the phone calls are not being answered, and people aren’t responding to the chats quickly enough, you must come in and create a simple solution.
The solution might be, “Here’s the phraseology to use when you’re on the phone. And here’s the phraseology to use on the chats. And let’s add some additional staff so that we have enough to handle this incoming volume.”
Just because that is a somewhat obvious statement does not mean it doesn’t bring value. The problem-solvers were at the table and someone came up with those ideas.
We as humans need to fight our desire to think that simple is demeaning, to think that complex is better.
The simple solution is obvious because simple is better.
