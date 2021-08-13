Let’s take a look at marketing strategy.
When you say the word strategy in general, and put the word marketing in front of it, the combination may invoke a variety of perceptions.
Many companies that work in branding, PR, digital, storytelling and marketing will say that they do marketing strategy.
In many cases, that’s an inaccurate statement.
Marketing strategy is not deciding when and where to post something on social media. Marketing strategy is not figuring out what to put on a video.
Marketing strategy is not coming up with a call to action on a landing page. It’s not figuring out something tied specifically to lead generation.
Those are all important, and they’re mostly tactical.
Marketing strategy is about creating and capturing value about what your company does.
It’s about creating and capturing value that your clients or customers will need and want.
When somebody says they do social media and they say they do marketing strategy, they’re not really talking about marketing strategy.
A lot of the digital firms aren’t really talking about marketing strategy. Nor are the big branding agencies. So, who is?
Just so you don’t think I’m only talking about MASSolutions, I’ll add that companies such as Bain & Co.,McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group – those large players – they understand marketing strategy.
Marketing strategy does tie back to clearly defining who are your real customers. People will often say, “Well, 20% of our business is this and 50% of our businesses is that,” and they haven’t even dug into their own data, which is gold, to truly understand exactly who their current customers are.
Marketing strategy also involves deciding who your customers ought to be, deciding who those ideal customers are.
Those are two different things, figuring out exactly who your customers really are today and then deciding who they should be.
And that’s not just doing some persona. Real marketing strategy, and real personas, and real segmentation, and the real drill-down, take into account four, five, six variables about your current customers.
It’s about bringing the real information to you, because again, marketing strategy is about creating and capturing value about your company that your customers will need and want.
The first step is clearly defining your target audiences and then finding out what they really think through marketing insights. Taking back what you’ve learned about those target markets, who they are today, and who they should be, getting the marketing insights from those target markets, asking them questions, listening, observing, understanding their customer experience.
Marketing strategy involves taking all of that and creatively finding solutions in ways to enhance or tweak your existing offerings so that it’s clear that you’ve created and captured value that those customers want and need.
Enhancing, tweaking and changing your product or service offerings, based on what you learned from your real drill-down of the target markets and your marketing insights will tell you what those target audiences really think, feel, want and need.
Once you’ve done that and you’ve tweaked your product so you can give it to them when and where they want it, it’s got to be at a price they’re willing to pay.
Pricing is part of marketing strategy. That little digital firm that wants to post on Facebook doesn’t think about that, but Bain & Co., Mc- Kinsey, the Boston Consulting Group and MASSolutions do, because marketing strategy does involve pricing.
Then, the next part is telling them about it again and again, in a way that moves them, because storytelling has the power to drive change because storytelling isn’t just brand storytelling.
That’s a part of it, but there’s also B to E, business to employee storytelling. There’s also leadership storytelling.
Leaders often miss so many storytelling opportunities when they could leverage that power to communicate to employees, to their leadership team, to their stakeholders, to their referral sources, to their centers of influence.
Referrals versus referral source storytelling is another type of storytelling. When you look at these, you have the leadership storytelling.
You have the B to E storytelling. You have the referral source storytelling. These combine with brand storytelling among all the different types of storytelling that you have under no BS storytelling.
And that becomes part of marketing strategies – how to craft those stories by using the behavioral science to drive the creative art. That’s what marketing strategy is all about.
Author and marketing trailblazer Dave Mastovich has helped companies transform their messaging and improve their mnarketing ROI for decades. He’s founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the No BS Marketing podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.” His blog, “Light Reading,” has been featured in over 50 media outlets with readership of more than 1 million.
Author and marketing trailblazer Dave Mastovich has helped companies transform their messaging and improve their Marketing ROI for decades. He’s founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the No BS Marketing podcast and author of the book Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling. His blog, Light Reading, has been featured in over 50 media outlets with readership of more than 1 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.