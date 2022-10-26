Dauntless Fire Co. in Ebensburg received a $85,000 boost from the state for ongoing fire hall improvements this week.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, announced a $85,000 state grant was awarded Wednesday to help fund fire hall upgrades, including flooring, debris cleanup.
“I know how important volunteer fire and ambulance companies are to our communities and know how difficult it can be for them to afford necessary renovations like this these,” Burns said.
