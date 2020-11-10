HARRISBURG – State lawmakers will return to the Capitol Monday to figure out how to close a $4 billion budget shortfall.
Meanwhile, House appropriations committee chairman state Rep. Stan Saylor, R-York, warned the state’s financial challenge may be more than double that amount.
The General Assembly passed a five-month spending plan in the spring with an aim toward revisiting the rest of the budget after the state had weathered the pandemic economic shutdowns put in place in March.
That five-month spending plan expires at the end of this month, giving lawmakers three weeks to figure out how to pay the bills through the end of June. That May spending plan allocated $2.6 billion in funding from the CARES Act, but lawmakers set aside the $1.3 billion to see if they could get a clearer view of the pandemic’s impact and whether the federal government will provide more aid.
“We have to take a serious look at what we have to cut, if anything, what dollars are coming from the federal government and what our priorities really are,” Saylor said.
“We have to right-size our budget. I’m not sure what that means yet.”
The state has about $1 billion in left-over stimulus funding. But even if all that money is devoted toward trying to balance the budget, the state will still need to come up with another $3 billion, he said. Saylor added that at this point it looks like the next fiscal year, which starts July 1, could begin with a $5 billion shortfall.
“Our biggest concern is we aren’t just talking about this year,” he said. “If you take one-time funding to fix this hole, it doesn’t fix the hole next year and it’s going to be bigger next year.”
Senate Republicans have indicated they’d like to devote the remaining stimulus funding toward balancing the budget with the hope that Congress passes another round of stimulus funding to help address other funding needs.
Saylor said, “that’s a possibility.”
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said there’s no consensus on what to do with the stimulus funding.
Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan, federal stimulus funding would be used to provide more than $300 million to make child care more affordable and $200 million for rent and utility assistance; $225 million for hazard pay for frontline workers and $325 million for small business forgivable loans and grants for small businesses, including $100 million targeting the hospitality industry, which has been devastated by the state’s mitigation orders, shutting bars and limiting restaurants to 25% their normal capacity.
Senate Democrats have also called on their counterparts to back a plan to use the remaining stimulus funding for things such as utility assistance for families, and to provide assistance to nonprofits and small businesses.
Senate Democrats have also criticized their Republican counterparts for not more quickly releasing the stimulus funding.
State Sen. Vince Hughes, D-Philadelphia, said that the delay means that “more small businesses close, more child care providers struggle to stay afloat, and more families stay up at night wondering how they will pay their bills.”
