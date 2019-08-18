The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Clara Barton Tent 64, Ebensburg, will honor veterans interred at Prospect, St. Mary’s Catholic and Sacred Heart cemeteries, all in Portage, with a special ceremony.
In partnership with the Wreaths Across America program, the DUVCW will lay 500 wreaths for veterans, as well as the victims of the flu epidemic of 1918, prior to the ceremony on Dec. 14.
The DUVCW is collecting wreath sponsorships. Each wreath can be sponsored for $15 by an individual, group or business.
Wreath sponsorships and donations will be collected on Sept. 7, Oct. 5 and Nov. 9 at Stager’s Store in Portage.
For more information, contact Amanda Koenigsberg at mandykoe@gmail.com or via Facebook by searching “duvcw-pa tent 64 Clara Barton.”
