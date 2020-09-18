Neal Cassady’s “Joan Anderson letter” was a stream-of-consciousness, sexually explicit, 16,000-word missive that inspired Jack Kerouac to change his writing style into the free-flowing spontaneous prose that became an iconic part of Beat generation literature.
Written in 1950, the work, which recounted a wild weekend in Denver with Cassady and his girlfriend, Joan Anderson, was never published, despite encouragement from Kerouac, who called it “the greatest piece of writing I ever saw,” and Allen Ginsberg, author of the controversial and groundbreaking poem “Howl.” Then, for decades, the letter went missing, only to be rediscovered, in the early 2010s, when a California performance artist was going through her late father’s possessions, including boxes of unopened poems and letters from writers.
Had it been released in the mid-20th century, given the sexual mores at the time, Cassady’s daughter, Jami Cassady Ratto, is convinced the letter would have caused a controversy, which is why she plans to make it the centerpiece for her upcoming presentation during Cambria County Library’s Banned Books Week programming.
“If anybody would have had a banned book, it would have been that,” Cassady Ratto said during a telephone interview from her home in Santa Cruz, California.
“It was way before ‘Howl.’
“Both Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg wanted dad’s letter to be published as a manuscript. It was 18 pages long, single-typed, just an amazing piece of literature. But then it was lost. But now that it’s been found, if you read it, you would see why it would have been banned first.”
She described the explicit nature of the letter with a laugh, saying, “It is so X-rated, my sister could not read it. She would not read it. She still hasn’t read it. It was pretty risque and tells it like it is. … He described sex, which I think is what my sister couldn’t read. His sex was very rough.”
Cassady Ratto, along with her husband, Randy Ratto, will give their live online presentation at 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Registration is required and can be completed at either cclsys.org or facebook.com/CambriaCountyLibrary.
“Being that her father was Neal Cassady and that he was one of the founders of the Beat generation, I thought that would be a great tie-in and kind of a central theme for the Banned Books Week. … For me personally, to have someone like her that can speak about one of my heroes and – to me – one of the most important people in literature is beyond any expectation I would think of,” said Laryssa Duncan, a reference librarian who organized the event.
The library’s Banned Books Week programming with also include a virtual presentation by local music and art historian Jack Rosetti, who will discuss his collection of memorabilia from the 1950s and 1960s.
That presentation, which will include Johnstown Area Heritage Association President Richard Burkert, will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
Then, at 6 p.m. Oct. 3, Chameleon Bookstore, 144 Gazebo Park in downtown Johnstown, will host a discussion about banned books.
All of the events are being made possible thanks to funding from the Freedom to Read Foundation’s Judith Krug Fund Banned Books Week Event Grants.
“I think it’s great because the grant comes from a foundation in Chicago, so we’ve gotten a lot more national exposure, which is great,” Duncan said.
The goal of Banned Books Week, launched in 1982, is to bring attention to the history of works that have been ostracized by society throughout the years, a list that includes many classics, such as “Tropic of Cancer” by Henry Miller, “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov, “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by Ken Kesey.
“I looked at Banned Books Week and was amazed to find what a huge, ongoing thing this week is,” Cassady Ratto said. “All the books they listed that were banned, you’re just amazed.”
Randy Ratto said the books are often censored for “puritanical” reasons.
Cassady Ratto also plans to talk about her father, a poet, and major figure in both the Beat generation and later the psychedelic counterculture of the 1960s. He was portrayed as the character Dean Moriarty in Kerouac’s iconic “On the Road” and was a central figure in Tom Wolfe’s “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” that told the story of the Merry Pranksters’ LSD-fueled, cross-country trip in the Furthur bus.
