The Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force usually draws hundreds of participants with the annual Out of the Darkness Walk, but the September event had to be changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The walk this year is an experience,” organization co-chair Stephanie Fry said.
For the fifth annual Out of the Darkness Walk, the task force, in conjunction with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, has planned a week of smaller online occurrences to culminate with the remote fundraiser beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26.
Events leading up to the fundraiser include a light-up night in the teal and purple of suicide prevention, online yoga class and the sharing of “Why I Walk” stories.
Community members are encouraged to create videos or submit a photo and short write-up detailing what the walk means to them.
These will be shared online the week of and during the opening ceremonies.
More information about submissions can be found at the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force Facebook page or www.afsp.org/johnstown.
Although the experience is online this year, Fry thinks the momentum of the previous walk will carry through to this one and there’s still going to be “a lot of money” raised as well as a lot of suicide awareness spread.
“We have had really good turnouts in the past,” Fry said. “And we have seen growth every year.”
In 2019, the event raised around $24,000 with a goal of $15,000 and had 200 participants.
Amy Minor, a task force member who lost her brother to suicide, described the switch to a remote experience as a “big, big difference.”
She’s been helping the county group for about three years.
Minor considers suicide prevention an important endeavor, especially because for someone left behind life can be isolating.
“With suicide, I feel that the whole shame and stigma of it holds people back from reaching out,” Minor said.
A sense of community comes from gatherings such as the Out of the Darkness Walk, she added.
She described the event as a meeting place for individuals who can relate to each other and a source of information for those who aren’t ready to talk.
Minor thinks that feeling of community will carry over despite the changes made due to the virus.
“It’s a very connected, very supportive group,” Fry said.
One silver lining to the experience is that by having it online the reach is extended, Fry said.
People who usually commit to one event due to time constraints can participate in more.
Thus far, the group has raised more than $8,000 with a goal of $20,000 and has 80 participants signed up.
Fry said she’s not worried about the totals because the task force continues to fundraise through December, and the money and people usually come in closer to the date of the event.
To contribute to the walk or to register, visit www.afsp.org/johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.