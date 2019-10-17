Dark and gloomy

Dark clouds hang over the Highland Wind Farm near Salix on Thursday, Oct. 17, 219, as the wind turbines spin, creating electricity from the high winds associated with the nor’easter that was moving up the East Coast. 

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

