New technology that maps the human body’s movement is showing promise in several areas, a local therapist says.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber has been using the DARI Motion system for several months to track progress in physical therapy patients and those recovering from orthopedic surgery, Rehabilitation Director Tom Anders said.
“It really helps us treat patients better,” Anders said.
“There is less guesswork. We can look at where they are in their recovery.”
The system, developed by Dynamic Athletic Research Institute, uses several cameras to create a live 3-D view of an individual who is given instructions on how to move. It measures the musculoskeletal forces required for the movement.
Anders said it creates a virtual skeleton, digitally, which measures force and flexibility in the subject’s legs and other area.
In addition to helping gauge injury recovery, Anders said the system can help anyone identify areas where there is potential for motion-related injury and helps athletes identify areas for improvement.
It is being used by the Baltimore Ravens and athletic departments at Clemson University and the University of Wisconsin, among others.
Two community demonstrations of the system will be presented Saturday in the Windber Community Building, 1605 Graham Ave.
The first presentation is scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. and is designed for coaches and athletes. The second session, from 10 to 11 a.m., demonstrates how anyone can benefit from the DARI Motion system.
