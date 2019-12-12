The 10th annual “Beginnings Inc. Dancing Like a Star Benefit” will be held Feb. 1 at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
The benefit is modeled after TV’s “Dancing With the Stars.” Dancers will compete for Mirror Ball trophies from the judge’s selection based on scores from the dance floor and a fan favorite in different categories voted on by the public.
Categories include adult couple and group as well as youth couple and group.
Proceeds will benefit children’s service programs at Beginnings Inc.
To register, please call 814-539-1919 or blivingston@beginningsinc.org.
