Johnstown police are continuing to follow several leads as they work to bring closure to a shooting that claimed an 18-year-old Indiana County man on Aug. 29 in Dale Borough, police Chief Robert Johnson said.
Dashaun Charles was shot and killed sometime around 5 a.m. in an alley above the 900 block of Bedford Street, investigators have said.
Johnson said detectives were continuing to work on the case Wednesday but added that he could not discuss specifics. He declined comment when asked if firearms or any other evidence was found at the scene.
“With all homicide cases, we collect anything we find and send it to the state police crime lab, with the hope of extracting DNA or ballistic evidence.
“But that’s standard procedure,” Johnson said.
The homicide was Cambria County and the Johnstown region’s first for 2019.
An obituary for Charles lists him as the son of Lisa Davis, of Indiana, and William Charles, of Vandergrift, and describes him as an Indiana area handyman.
Charles was also a former Johnstown area resident, investigators have said.
A cousin listed in the obit, Marquise “Bam” Martin, lost his life to gun violence in Johns-town back in December 2017.
At the time, Martin’s death was described by police as a likely “retaliation” shooting but police have not filed charges since and have not divulged whether they have a suspect in the case.
A second cousin, Lennox Newcomer “Smith” has also been the target of several shootings in the past three years – and Johnson confirmed police are aware of the affiliations.
But as of Wednesday, “there is no reason to believe that there is any connection” to those crimes, Johnson said.
Johnstown police are asking the public to help them solve Charles’ murder, urging anyone with information on what happened that morning to contact city detectives.
The Johnstown Police Department can be reached at 814-532-2075.
