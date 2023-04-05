JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dale Borough Historical Society will host guest speaker Paul Douglas Newman, a professor of early American history at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, at 6 p.m. April 18 at Dale Borough Fire Company, 810 Bedford St.
Newman plans to give an illustrated presentation about the pre-Columbian peoples in the Johnstown region and western Pennsylvania, as well as the Delaware and Shawnee settlers of the 18th century.
Anybody possessing local Native American artifacts is encouraged to bring them to the free event.
People interested in attending are asked to RSVP to dalepurpleraiders@atlanticbb.net.
