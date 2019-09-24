Past and present Dale residents who would like to share stories of their time in the borough – whether recalling major events, such as the 1977 Flood, or just simple day-to-day occurrences – are invited to participate in an oral history day on Saturday.
Dale Borough Historical Society and Joyce Homan, a reference librarian from the Cambria County Library, plan to hold the event from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the borough’s fire hall, 810 Bedford St.
Appointments can be made by contacting Homan at 814-536-5131, ext. 212.
“I think it’s a broad range that we’re kind of interested in, really, anybody who either grew up in Dale or their family originated in Dale,” Homan said.
Homan will ask what she described as “open-ended questions and thoughtful questions” to guide participants in recalling their memories. “It’s very organic,” Homan said.
“Sometimes you’ll start talking to somebody and that person’s a little reticent. And then something – a question or a memory – will start and they’ll start talking. And it’s amazing. You’ve captured this really organic thing. We don’t know exactly what’s going to come out when we start the process, but that’s part of the fun I think.”
The oral history project gathering will be one of the first events for the group that – after months of informal gatherings – recently formed into an official society with President Mardy (Harbaugh) Huss, Vice President Bonne Pfeil, Secretary Helen Fisher and Treasurer Jackie (Crouse) Galuska as officers.
“Basically, it gives more credibility I think,” said Huss, who can be reached at mardellhuss@gmail.com. “Also, if we ever get to the place and we do want to become a 501(c)(3) then we’ll possibly be able to apply for some grants and do some positive things in the borough that we really couldn’t do without being established as a nonprofit and as a valid organization.”
The society has started several projects, including working with Penn Highlands Community College to digitize and archive records and then upload them to CambriaMemory.org.
Dale Borough Historical Society is also selling “Dale Raider” T-shirts at https://www.facebook.com/groups/368511376634229/permalink/1471001646385191/?sfnsn=mo.
