SOMERSET – The Dairy Leaders of Tomorrow farm tour moves from county to county every year in Pennsylvania and 2020 was Somerset's turn to host students from the surrounding region.
But the COVID-19 pandemic altered plans for Brittany Snyder, education program manager for the Center for Dairy Excellence.
"We usually have 60 to 80 kids," Snyder said.
Instead, she and a smaller group from the center went to the three scheduled stops Friday and live-streamed the experience which attracted hundreds of viewers to the center's YouTube channel.
Having the event virtually wasn't necessarily bad, Snyder said, because it opened up the tour to students not just in Pennsylvania but around the country.
The goal of the free excursion is to introduce high school students from whichever county is being highlighted and the surrounding region to dairy farming and showcase careers in the field.
"People don't realize the opportunities out there in the industry," Snyder said.
During a normal event, the students ride together to different farms and break off into smaller groups to participate in rotating tours of the grounds.
A similar endeavor was recreated this year with different video segments.
Maple Bottom Farm
The first stop Friday was the Maple Bottom Farm in Dawson, which attracted more than 1,000 viewers.
Students were taken though the robotic milking technology and learned about the cheese-making process.
They also heard from Kevin Hohal, the robotics technician at the farm, who told the guests how he didn't have any experience in the dairy industry before getting his job.
Snyder said that chat gave the students a chance to see that they don't have to come from a dairy farm to find a career in industry and have a positive impact.
Students were able to ask questions about the different operations.
The various speakers were introduced by Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Gabrielle Swavely and Alternate Dairy Princess Katerina Coffman.
Both were excited to participate in the tour and have the chance to show the viewers more about dairy farming.
"There's so many other activities that go on between milking times," Swavely said.
Coffman agreed, adding that a lot of people don't know where their food comes from and this gives them a chance to gain that knowledge.
The princesses also share a connection to industry.
Swavely said her mother grew up on a dairy farm and she currently works on the Dreibelbis Dairy Farm and Coffman's family owns and operates the Tom-Glow Farms which produces dairy products.
Moo Echo, Pennwood
The second stop Friday was Moo Echo Dairy in Somerset.
Proprietor Henry Stoltzfus said he thought the tour was a "good thing" for students to be a part of.
Last up was Pennwood Farms in Berlin, for which more than 500 viewers tuned in.
This leg of the tour was given in-part by Andrea Stoltzfus, who co-owns the farm with her husband Duane and his three brothers.
She walked through the various operations on the property, such as the milking carousel, and showed how her family takes care of the cows.
Duane Stoltzfus said tours such as this are good occasions to dispel misconceptions and rumors about the dairy industry – which is why they "take pretty much any opportunity" to tell their story.
Snyder said even though this year's tour was unconventional it was a success and inspired her to live-stream next year's tour.
