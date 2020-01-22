Four area dairy businesses from three counties – including Galliker Dairy Co. – received state grants Wednesday to bolster their operations, state lawmakers said.
Galliker’s received $470,076 to purchase a new Lynx Ice Cream Cup Filler Machine at its Richland dairy processing plant, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr, R-Richland, and state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, said.
In Bedford County, Hidden Hills Dairy LLC received $35,384 to purchase and install cheesemaking equipment inside its West Providence Township farm – a move that will, in part, enable the business to expand production and add flavored cheeses and cheese balls in the future.
In Somerset County, two farms received support, said state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset.
Pleasant View Organic Dairy, of Paint Township, was awarded $23,166 to add a small-scale milk processing plant – a move that will enable the dairy to do the work inside its milkhouse, streamlining the operation.
Paul Van Grouw, the sole proprietor of his own business, was awarded $50,000 to purchase and install pasteurizing, cheesemaking and bottling equipment in Stonycreek Township, Metzgar said, noting it will allow Van Grouw to increase capacity and add new milk products.
All four projects were supported by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through its Dairy Investment Program, state lawmakers said.
