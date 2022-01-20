JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Walk of Hope is holding its Daffodil Days fundraiser through Feb. 25 to raise money to help ease the financial burden of community members battling cancer.
Daffodils are available for sale from JWOH team captains, online at johnstownwalkofhope.com or via email at johnstownwalkofhope@gmail.com. They are sold by the bunch, each containing 10 pre-cut daffodils for $10.
Delivery for large orders or individual order pickup will be March 15 and 16 at LaPorta's Flowers & Gifts, 342 Washington St., downtown Johnstown, and Something Xtra Special, 1304 Graham Ave., Windber.
The annual fundraiser kicks off this year's Johnstown Walk of Hope event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.