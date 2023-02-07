JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Walk of Hope is holding its Daffodil Days fundraiser through Feb. 24 to raise money to help ease the financial burden of community members battling cancer.
Daffodils are available for sale from JWOH team captains or through the JWOH Facebook page. If a school or business would to place a group order, contact johnstownwalkofhope@gmail.com.
Daffodils are sold by the bunch, each containing 10 pre-cut daffodils for $10.
Delivery for large orders or individual order pickup will be the week of March 13. Pickup locations include LaPorta’s Flowers & Gifts, 342 Washington St., downtown Johnstown, and Something Xtra Special, 1304 Graham Ave., Windber. A location in Ebensburg is yet to be determined.
The annual fundraiser kicks off this year’s Johnstown Walk of Hope event, which will be held June 8 at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium.
