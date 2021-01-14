With a flower, cancer patients are receiving hope.
Johnstown Walk of Hope is holding its Daffodil Days fundraiser through Feb. 25 to raise money to help ease the financial burden of community members battling cancer.
Donations stay local aiding patients in cancer treatment with medication, travel and overdue medical and household bills.
“Daffodils are a sign of spring and a sign of hope, and this year more than ever, we need both,” said Marlene Singer, coordinator of Johnstown Walk of Hope.
The idea to have a daffodil fundraiser for Johnstown Walk of Hope came from Somerset County. Blooms of Hope recently donated $10,000 to Walk of Hope Somerset, an extension of Johnstown Walk of Hope, which replaced Relay for Life in 2016.
Since then, both funds have raised over $200,000 to help patients and is housed at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“Cancer didn’t stop while COVID was happening,” Singer said. “Patients continued treatment and their bills keep adding up. We’ve been able to grow Johnstown Walk of Hope by word of mouth and each year have been able to help more and more people.”
Three-year-old Brooklyn Balamuta’s family has benefited from Johnstown Walk of Hope funding.
She was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of childhood cancer that develops in soft tissue, and started a 67-week plan of care and has been traveling to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia to see specialists for treatment.
“Johnstown Walk of Hope children’s fund has been a blessing for us,” said Johnstown resident Ashley Balamuta, Brooklyn’s mother. “The expense to travel for treatment piles up so quickly and when we’re there we’re not working. We are so appreciative for the help, and when we’re on the other side of this, we can’t wait to give back to this cause.”
Singer said the goal is to continue to support patients and families so they can concentrate their efforts on staying strong and getting well.
“We think that daffodils in March will give everyone a boost, make people smile and bring hope,” she said.
Individuals and businesses who would like to participate by pre-selling bunches of 10 daffodils can email johnstownwalkofhope@gmail.com or text 814-242-2556 for an order form.
Cost is $10 per bunch.
Orders are due by Feb. 25 with delivery the week of March 15.
Sponsorship or donations to support Johnstown Walk of Hope’s Daffodil Days can be sent of Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown, Pa. 15901, or www.cfalleghenies.org/cfa-funds/johnstown-walk-of-hope-fund.
For more information, visit www.johnstownwalkofhope.com.
