JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two men with Philadelphia addresses face a list of drug charges after a series of warrants were executed Thursday on properties in Johnstown and Ebensburg.
More than $25,000 in drugs, in addition to $1,732 in currency, was found at an Ebensburg home, investigators said.
Glenn Veloz Jr., 27, is accused of seven drug-related charges after more than 24 grams of fentanyl and more than six grams of suspected crack cocaine were seized from a Johnstown house and a larger quantity of drugs was found in a West Sample Street residence in Ebensburg, officials said.
Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that an anonymous tip alerted police to drug activity by the men earlier this year, leading to a controlled drug buy in April.
In total, the Johnstown investigation yielded more than $5,000 in drugs, Neugebauer’s office wrote in a release to media.
The Ebensburg warrant uncovered 140 grams of suspected cocaine, 84 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 29 grams of suspected crack cocaine, Neugebauer said.
Blessen Sesay, 21, faces three drug-related counts – including two for possession and another for criminal use of a communications facility – related to the Johnstown arrests.
“This is yet another example of the great coordinated work of local and state law enforcement to aggressively protect our neighborhoods,” Neugebauer said. “This case demonstrates that law enforcement is fully committed to battling illegal narcotics in large and small towns alike, and we will continue ensuring that our communities are safe.”
He said members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Johnstown Police Department, FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General all partnered in the investigation and raids Thursday.
Both men are awaiting preliminary hearings after being lodged in Cambria County Prison. Both failed to post bond, with Veloz’s bond set at $150,000 and Sesay’s at $250,000.
