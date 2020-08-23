A Jenner Township man accused of gunning down his grandson in June has died.
Ray Edward Supanick, 80, a Gray-area man who had been receiving dialysis at SCI-Laurel Highlands, died Saturday in the lockup, where he was awaiting his trial, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas said.
"He was being held there because our county jail isn't equipped to handle someone with the needs he had," Thomas said Sunday, noting that Supanick had been receiving dialysis – when he was willing – since before the shooting.
Supanick was charged with firing the shot that killed Joshua Hillegas on June 14 after an argument broke out between Supanick and his wife.
Authorities said Supanick was angry about the idea of being placed into a care home due to his health and went into the living room of his home for a long gun.
When Hillegas arrived at the home to intervene, he was shot as he entered the living room.
Hillegas was able to flee the home but collapsed on the sidewalk
Supanick's wife was able to wrestle the gun away from Supanick before police and paramedics arrived, Thomas said in June. Supanick had been held without bond while awaiting a preliminary hearing on his charges.
Thomas said documents will be filed with Somerset County Court of Common Pleas to formally notify the presiding judge that Supanick is deceased and that his office will no longer be prosecuting the case.
"At this point, it's going to be about helping this family come to terms," Thomas said. "I can't imagine what they've been through – to lose a son or a grandson, in Mr. Hillegas, and now, a father or grandfather. It's very tragic and my thoughts and prayers go out to them."
