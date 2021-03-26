Vanessa Stephens, 39, of Building 14, Solomon Homes, was one of seven people picked up during a warrant sweep in Johnstown, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced on Friday.
Stephens was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
Drug agents allegedly recovered 4.5 grams of crack cocaine and .4 grams of heroin. She was taken to Cambria County Prison.
The warrant sweep was carried out by the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, Johnstown Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
