SOMERSET – Somerset County’s District Attorney is doubling down on his request for additional staff next year – in doing so, pushing for a budget almost twice as large as well.
In a budget letter to the county commissioners, District Attorney Jeff Thomas is vying to add six additional employees, including three more detectives on starting salaries he wants to increase from $30,000 to $50,000.
And citing an expected boost in cases going to trial for each court term when an additional judge begins handling criminal cases next year, that request also includes two assistant prosecutors and a clerk.
Thomas’ proposal, the latest in a months-long back-and-forth staffing-related debate with the commissioners, would put his office’s budget at $1.3 million, nearly double his current plan, but closer to what fellow sixth-class counties are spending, he said.
“There’s going to be so many changes next year with the court calendar. That’s the biggest problem,” he said, noting that both Judges D. Gregory Geary and Scott Bittner will handle criminal cases.
Thomas released a copy of his request letter to media Monday.
As of Tuesday morning, Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said he hadn’t seen the first-term prosecutor’s 2021 spending proposal.
“We have not ... seen any of the budgets yet, let alone the DA’s,” Walker said.
That will change though, he said, noting the board will sit down and meet with office officials during the many weeks ahead to “scrutinize every department and every request.”
“We’ll go through the budget cycle as we always do. It’s a long process,” he said, noting it often takes two months of work.
Thomas has been pressing for additional staff publicly since April.
And on Tuesday, he made his fourth unsuccessful attempt in three months to convince the commissioners to bring a request for one detective and one part-time prosecutor up for a salary board vote.
He has accused the commissioners’ board of putting fiscal restraint with county tax dollars over the need to crack down on drug dealers in the county.
In response, county commissioners have asked Thomas to provide time sheets for his part-time staff – something other row office departments comply with. Thomas has declined, maintaining he is not legally required to provide them.
He’s taken the same stance with contract-style professional service agreements.
On Tuesday, Thomas said other attorneys he’s spoken to, including a labor law lawyer, agree.
But county Solicitor Michael Barbera had a different take, saying it’s a matter of complying with county code.
“The district attorney would make the public believe that the commissioners have no say over what happens over there,” Barbera said, adding county code shows it’s “clear” that’s not the case.
“As the keepers of the coin,” they are responsible for hires, salaries and other employment matters, he said.
Somerset County’s commissioners oversee the job of deciding how millions of county tax dollars are budgeted and spent each year, overseeing a county that employs more than 450 people, including the prison, court system and human services offices, among others.
The county has held the line on taxes for the past six years.
Thomas campaigned that he’d increase drug arrests – and he said arrests have doubled this year, while his investigators’ starting pay remains among the state’s lowest.
And with two criminal courts in 2021, prosecutors and staff will need to prepare for twice as many cases – perhaps as many as 12 each term, he said, citing the need for two more part-time assistant district attorneys.
“It goes without saying, that more cases require more resources,” Thomas wrote in a letter to the board.
At $670,000 this year, his office’s pales to similarly sized sixth-class counties in the region, he said, citing Indiana County and Crawford County as examples, at $1.1 million each.
The Tribune-Democrat has requested District Attorneys Office budgets from several area sixth-class counties, including Indiana.
As of Monday, only Armstrong County responded.
Armstrong County, whose population, at 69,000 in 2010, was approximately 10% smaller than Somerset County’s – provided expenditures showing a budget of $1 million.
According to the state judicial system’s Research and Statistics department, both counties had almost identical caseloads in 2018 – the most recent year posted.
Somerset County had 1,033 cases that year and 1,554 active overall for processing. Armstrong County logged 1,000 and 1,575, respectively.
Until 2020, Thomas said his office’s budget had been increasing by 10% each year.
Thomas laments that the budget he inherited when he took office in 2020 was reduced by his predecessor – leaving his office ill-equipped compared to fellow sixth-class counties.
That should change, he said, adding that he’s hopeful the sides can find a workable solution.
Walker said it’s too soon to comment on Thomas’ proposals, he said.
Dawson said she recognized Thomas’ effort to provide data from other similar counties to provide a comparison.
But even among sixth-class counties, “every county is unique,” she said, citing their varying taxes on property owners as one example.
“We’ll treat (Thomas’ budget) as we do with any other office,” Walker said.
