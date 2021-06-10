A Johnstown man remains behind bars after authorities allegedly found 60 grams of suspected fentanyl, a reportedly stolen firearm and suspected crack cocaine in his home on the 600 block of Chestnut Street while executing a search warrant on Wednesday.
Jonathan Brunson, 50, was arrested and charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“This case shows the dedication and commitment of local law enforcement to act quickly and decisively when an opportunity presents to get dangerous substances off of our streets,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a release.
“Cambria County Detectives, along with JPD and the Cambria County Drug Task Force, quickly pooled resources, manpower and other assets to protect our community. We will continue to fight every day to keep our neighborhoods and citizens safe.”
The estimated street value of the suspected drugs is approximately $13,000, authorities said.
Brunson was arraigned Wednesday in front of District Judge John Prebish Jr. and remains in custody after failing to post 10% of the set $200,000 bail. His preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael J. Musulin has been scheduled for later in June.
Assisting on the case was the Johnstown Police Department and Cambria County Drug Task Force. Neugebauer will prosecute the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.