Telephone scammers claiming that their targets’ relatives urgently need money are again targeting residents of the local area, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer reported on Wednesday.
The scammers tell their target that a relative is in jail and needs money to post bail or hire an attorney – or that the relative has been in an accident and needs money to pay medical bills right away. The target of the scam is then instructed to send money using Western Union, Green Dot, bitcoin or another electronic transfer service, Neugebauer explained.
The scammers sometimes bolster their claims by using personal information obtained from internet searches or public social media pages.
Neugebauer advised anyone who receives such a call to contact the relative who is said to be in need of funds before sending any money – or to contact another relative who can independently verify any need for money. Anyone who has been a victim of any scam should contact their local police department, he added.
