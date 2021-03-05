No charges will be filed against a teenager who was taken into custody on Feb. 4 after he ran into traffic on U.S. Route 219 in Richland Township, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Friday.
Neugebauer issued a statement announcing the completion of the investigation into the incident, which read in part: “As a result of the investigation and all the facts and circumstances of the incident, including statements from impacted motorists, no charges were warranted.”
Neugebauer said at the time of the incident that the teenager, whose name was not released, fled after being approached by law enforcement officers for an undisclosed reason near the Galleria Drive McDonald’s.
He reportedly ran through a nearby wooded area and into traffic on Route 219, dodged vehicles and hopped over the concrete median barrier before being tackled by police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.