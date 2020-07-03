A man who was stabbed and seriously wounded on Thursday night in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section has been charged with assault and related offenses, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said on Friday evening.
The incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Cedar Street, according to Cambria County 911 dispatchers.
Neugebauer said that the man who was stabbed, Matthew Gardopee, of Cedar Street, was the “initial aggressor” in the incident. The person who stabbed Gardopee did so to protect himself and other people, the district attorney added.
Gardopee was still in intensive care on Friday evening at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, but was expected to survive, Neugebauer said.
As of Friday evening, court records indicated that the charges against him had not yet officially been filed.
