A Johnstown police officer who fired his service revolver when investigating a home break-in on Woodvale Avenue last month has been cleared of wrong doing.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said the unnamed officer was justified in firing his weapon during the pursuit of Jaymir Khali Hall-Huger, 29.
“The officer had a right to protect himself from death or serious bodily injury,” Neugebauer said in a news release.
“His actions were reasonable and legally proper under the facts and circumstances of the event.”
City police were originally sent to the 500 block of Woodvale Avenue on a reported “forced entry involving a firearm” call that turned into a pursuit of Hall-Huger.
Hall-Huger was taken into custody following a vehicle and foot pursuit, which included several parked vehicles being damaged, and his vehicle becoming stuck on railroad tracks.
The suspect jumped into the Conemaugh River but ended up being rescued by Johnstown Fire Department just after midnight near Clinton Street and Gautier Mills, Cambria County 911 officials said.
No one was injured by the gunshot. State police filed multiple charges including burglary, criminal trespass, fleeing, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
An investigative file including interviews, photographs, dashcam video, radio chatter recordings, surveillance video and reports were turned over to the District Attorney’s office.
Neugebauer determined that the use of force was justified under Pennsylvania Law.
