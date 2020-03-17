EBENSBURG – Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced on Tuesday that four people were arrested in Cambria County on Friday and now face drug charges.
A search warrant was executed on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of Trout Street, located in Leisure Village Mobile Home Park south of Mundys Corner in Jackson Township, from which police seized 146 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 22 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 12 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Neugebauer said.
Two people who were already wanted for probation violations are now facing additional drug-related charges as a result of that search warrant, according to Neugebauer, who named them as Irish McCall, 34, and Melissa Meyer, 50.
Also on Friday, members of several law enforcement agencies conducted what Neugebauer described as a “warrant sweep” in Cambria Township and Jackson Township, targeting people who were wanted on outstanding felony arrest warrants for drug-related crimes.
Two people were reportedly apprehended during that sweep. Neugebauer named them as Jenna Jacobs, 27, of Johnstown, who is charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and acetylfentanyl and possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance, and Kyle Lopinsky, 24, of Revloc, who is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communications facility and purchase/receipt of a controlled substance by an unauthorized person.
Neugebauer called the arrests “a successful effort by collaborating law enforcement agencies in an effort to curtail drug activity and other crimes associated with such activity in Cambria County.”
