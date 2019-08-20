The Cambria County District Attorney’s office has withdrawn criminal charges against a Johnstown woman accused of repeatedly calling Cambria County 911 to have someone get her medication and beer from the refrigerator.
City police had charged Cynthia Higgins, 59, of the 500 block of Vine Street, with making false alarms to public safety agencies and harassment.
Police alleged in a criminal complaint that Higgins made numerous calls to 911 between August 2018 and March asking for first responders to bring her water, an address book, medication and beer. Police also alleged that they responded to her fake cries for help.
District Attorney Kelly Callihan said the charges were dropped after Higgins had a mental health evaluation and is receiving treatment.
