A car recovered in a February shooting that left a Boswell-area man in critical condition was reported stolen following the incident, but is now back in Pennsylvania and being searched for evidence to solve the case, Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said.
State police were able to bring the vehicle back from Ohio as evidence, and Thomas said that authorities believe the man was shot by someone who was inside the vehicle.
“It’s being searched for evidence, such as bullet fragments or casings, that might help us figure out who was involved,” Thomas said. “At this point, no charges have been filed.”
Michael Knisely, 30, was shot four times and then left in the Boswell area by his attackers February 18, Thomas has said. Police found him on the roadway near the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Route 601, he said.
Investigators view the incident as drug-related and have said the incident may have occurred after a drug transaction, Thomas said.
Court records show Knisely has a criminal history in Somerset County. He was one of six people arrested in March 2020 on heroin and methamphetamine-related charges following a raid on a Somerset Township home. A trial date has not yet been set.
In the Boswell shooting case, Thomas said the vehicle seized as evidence was picked up after it was flagged as stolen and Ohio authorities pulled it over in a traffic stop late last month. A person who was driving the vehicle was taken into custody and questioned about the incident, but at this point, no charges have been filed as police continue to process evidence, Thomas said.
Knisely was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for treatment and, as of this week, remained in “critical but stable” condition, he said.
