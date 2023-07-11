SOMERSET, Pa. – An effort to apprehend a Mount Pleasant fugitive led authorities to more than 1,500 baggies of suspected heroin, a loaded shotgun and a "bulk" quantity of another powdery substance, investigators said.
Somerset County detectives and county drug task force members went to a Somerset County home with an arrest warrant Tuesday for 39-year-old Brandon Emeigh, according to Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar.
They obtained a search warrant for the residence, which led to the seizure of both quantities of suspected drugs, an unspecified amount of U.S. currency and the shotgun, as well as drug paraphernalia that was collected as evidence, she said.
The home's occupant, Douglas Sleasman, 51, of Somerset Township, is now facing drug charges related to the discovery, Metzgar said.
'I am thankful for the diligent work of the Task Force members in apprehending this fugitive, and getting these dangerous drugs off our streets," Metzgar said.
She said her office was assisted by Pennsylvania State Police and police officers from Boswell Borough, Central City and Conemaugh Township as well as the Somerset County Sheriffs Office.
Emeigh is now lodged in Somerset County Jail on the warrant, online court records show.
Sleasman was also jailed after failing to post $50,000 bond, records show.
