JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Philadelphia fugitive accused of gunning down a Johnstown man outside a Cambria City bar in June has been apprehended, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
Dirk Jones, 42, was taken into custody on Thursday in New Jersey by officials with the U.S. Marshals Service.
Neugebauer did not provide specifics about how Jones was located, but said he was apprehended without incident or injury to anyone involved.
Jones is charged with homicide, aggravated assault and additional charges related to the shooting, which police said occurred outside Liquid Currency bar on Second Avenue. Caleb Beppler, 21, of Johnstown, died at the scene, while Beppler’s cousin, Desmond Louder, was injured.
Because Jones is out of state, an extradition process will have to occur before he can be transported to Cambria County for a preliminary hearing and arraignment on his charges, Neugebauer said.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
