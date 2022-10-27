JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday after drug agents raided a home on Cypress Avenue, seizing marijuana, cocaine and cash, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced.
The Cambria County Drug Task Force charged Tarik Hobbs, 42, with three counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. Hobbs is being held in Cambria County Prison.
Task force members and agents from the office of the state Attorney General executed a search warrant at 755 Cypress Ave., where they found 949.5 grams of marijuana, with a street value of $2,000; 11.71 grams of crack cocaine, with a street value of $1,171; 144-dosage units of edible marijuana, with a street value of $288; and $1,351 in cash.
“The Cambria County Drug Task Force and participating agencies continue our aggressive action against those that pollute our streets with drugs,” Neugebauer said. “As this is Red Ribbon Week, this arrest is another reminder of the consequences of being involved in the possession and sale of illegal substances.”
