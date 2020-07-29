Although most local school districts are planning for a return to in-person instruction at the end of August, administrators are also preparing online options for those not comfortable with coming back to school.
Upon adopting a health and safety plan, Westmont Hilltop, Greater Johnstown and Richland administrators all made mention of the cyber academies the schools offer.
“Our program provides courses provided by three programs, Apex, Acellus and CodeHS, and are facilitated by Westmont Hilltop teachers,” Westmont Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
With the program, students have the option of full-time or part-time enrollment, and the teachers are available during scheduled office hours to answer questions.
Students can also take their time and complete assignments at their leisure because it’s asynchronous learning.
All of the schools in the Allegheny Intermediate Unit 8 have some form of cyber school in place, IU Director Thomas Butler said.
However, area districts won’t know exactly how many students will be signed up for the cyber programs until after schools starts, because that’s when enrollment will be verified.
Butler said there is evidence that cyber enrollments are increasing across the state.
Westmont is experiencing that heightened interest, and Mitchell said the district is “expecting an increased enrollment over past years.”
“It’s basically like a class, however you’re learning online,” Johnstown Assistant Middle School Principal Ray Arcurio said.
The school district uses Virtual Learning Network for its cyber offering, and one aspect Arcurio considers important is that there is a homeroom teacher who meets with each student daily.
Richland has made two online options available.
The first is the district’s virtual learning platform taught by its teachers, which is an improved version of what was offered in the spring.
Students may also enroll in the Richland Cyber Academy, managed and taught through the Intermediate Unit.
It’s noted that this program doesn’t mirror the district’s curriculum, “but is more rigorous and requires student accountability” over other advertised cyber schools, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Arnold Nadonley.
In Pennsylvania, there are 14 independent cyber charter schools. However, local districts, such as Richland, advise against enrolling students in those programs.
“The overwhelming majority of Pennsylvania cyber and charter schools have failing scores as noted by the Pennsylvania Department of Education,” Richland’s letter states. “Contrary to advertisements in the media, cyber and charter schools are not tuition free.”
These schools are funded through the student’s home district, which is responsible for paying their tuition while the child attends.
Amy Arcurio, Greater Johnstown superintendent, said at a December 2019 press conference about charter reform that her district pays more than $2 million per year to cyber schools.
PA Charter Change, a product of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, reports that public schools in the state paid more than $2 billion to brick-and-mortar and cyber charter schools from 2018 to 2019.
Jessica Hickernell, director of public affairs and policy for PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools, disagrees with these claims.
She said though public schools provide the funds to charter institutions, public schools keep about 25% of what the charters should receive to educate a student.
“This is not a financial strain on school districts because they actually receive funding from the state based on the students they educate and all the students from their district who attend a charter school,” Hickernell said. “So essentially, that money never belonged to the school district (because they aren’t educating that student), but it belongs to the student.”
Hickernell rejected the claims about charters’ low test scores, stating that many students enroll in the schools as a last resort and have struggled for one reason or another in a traditional school.
“Due to these circumstances, when students are evaluated upon entering a cyber charter, it often reveals they are several grade-levels behind where they should be, which obviously impacts the overall achievement levels of cyber charter schools,” she said.
These schools are beneficial, Hickernell said, because they offer students an option outside of “school districts that are failing” or private schools.
She added that as the school year approaches, the 14 cyber charters in the state have seen an increase in interest from families.
“They are already experiencing significant enrollment increases,” Hickernell said.
